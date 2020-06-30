Tottenham set to begin talks for Timothy Castagne

Tottenham are looking to hold talks for the Belgian right-back Timothy Castagne soon.

According to Football Insider, the Londoners are keen on signing the Atalanta full-back this summer.





Spurs need to bring in a quality right back and their interest in Castagne is hardly surprising. The 24-year-old has done quite well this season and he would be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Atalanta have had a good season domestically and in Europe. Castagne has had the platform to showcase his talent. A step up would be ideal for his career now.

The Premier League is of a higher standard compared to Serie A and a move to Tottenham would allow Castagne to grow as a player. He will be tested against better opposition and a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho could develop his game further.

Recently, the player himself admitted that he wouldn’t be able to turn down a move to clubs like Tottenham and PSG.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a fee with Atalanta now. Agreeing on personal terms shouldn’t be a problem.

Spurs are likely to offer more money than Atalanta to the player.

The 24-year-old has two goals and an assist in 16 starts for Atalanta this season.