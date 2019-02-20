Tottenham set to battle it out with Arsenal for Steven Nzonzi

Tottenham are interested in signing Steven Nzonzi at the end of this season.
According to Calciomercatonews, the Londoners are looking to bring the Frenchman back to the Premier League. Arsenal are thought to be interested as well.
Nzonzi has played in the Premier League before with the likes of Stoke City and he might be tempted to return.
The 30-year-old could prove to be a superb short term addition to Pochettino’s squad. The Londoners are in need of a quality defensive midfielder like him and he would be an upgrade on Dier.
Also, with Dembele gone, Spurs need a new central midfielder. Nzonzi’s quality and experience make him the ideal target.
The Frenchman won the World Cup in the summer and his winning experience could prove to be vital for the Tottenham dressing room next season.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a fee with Roma now.
Nzonzi joined the Giallorossi in 2018 and he has already established himself as a key player for the Serie A side. However, Roma have a reputation of selling their key players for the right price and Spurs will be tempted to test their resolve in the summer.