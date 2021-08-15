Tottenham reportedly want to sign Lorenzo Insigne…on a free transfer

Tottenham want to sign Napoli ace Lorenzo Insigne according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 14th, page 2).

Spurs would prefer to wait until next summer, however, so they can pick the 30-year-old attacker up on a free transfer.

With Insigne’s contract running down in Naples, he has been linked with moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One of them is thought to be Tottenham but the North London outfit are allegedly prepared to bide their time.

Tottenham want Insigne…on a free transfer

Spurs want to pick the Italy international up for nothing when his contract expires at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium next summer.

That leaves the door open for another club to swoop in for the skilful attacker’s services, however.

The diminutive Italian is one of the very best attacking players in the game.

Insigne racked up an incredible 19 goals and seven assists in 35 Serie A games for Napoli last season.

He made an average of 1.9 successful dribbles per game during those outings and was fouled 1.1 times per match.

Insigne has racked up a very impressive 168 goals and 102 assists in 518 career games.

He could be available for around €25-30 million (£21-26 million) this summer, according to Gonfialarete.

Tottenham seemingly don’t want to pay that fee, however, and would prefer to wait 12 months. Signing Insigne on a free transfer next year would be exceptional business for Spurs.

It is a risky plan, however, considering the fact that any of Europe’s big clubs can swoop him and sign him this summer.

And it remains to be seen where the Italian EURO 2020 winner will be plying his trade this season.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.