Tottenham reportedly ready loan-to-buy offer for Nahitan Nandez

Tottenham are keen to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer according to a report from Centotrentuno.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is said to have ‘entered the picture’ for the Uruguayan midfielder.

The North London outfit are thought to be preparing a loan with an obligation to buy offer for Nandez.

And if accepted, the chance to join Spurs will surely be grasped with both hands by the diminutive midfielder.

He is desperate to leave Cagliari this summer and has currently been training on his own.

Tottenham to make Nahithan Nandez swoop?

Centotrentuno reckon that Spurs are ready to make a loan bid for the Uruguay international – one that would include an obligation to buy the £30 million rated midfielder next summer.

The tenacious midfielder would be a very useful addition for Tottenham this summer.

The Cagliari ace is so perfectly suited to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.3 dribbles and 1.5 clearances in 32 Serie A appearances this season. He made 30.9 passes per game on average during those outings and recorded a completion rate of 77.7%.

Soccer Souls describe the tenacious, tough-tackling midfielder as ‘outstanding’. He would certainly strengthen Spurs in the middle of the park quite considerably.

There are other interested parties in Nandez’s signature, however, including Leeds and Inter Milan.

So Tottenham will not have things all their own way in the chase for the Uruguayan.

Stats obtained via Who Scored.