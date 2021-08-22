Tottenham reportedly plot shock Weston McKennie and Tanguy Ndombele swap deal

Tottenham are keen to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie this summer according to a report from Tuttosport.

And Spurs are allegedly open to the idea of sending Tanguy Ndombele in the opposite direction in what would be a quite sensational swap deal.

The Frenchman, 24, arrived in North London from Lyon in July 2019 for around £53.8 million (BBC).

Meanwhile, McKennie joined Juve from Schalke on loan in the summer of 2020 before his deal was made permanent in March of this year for around €18.5 million (£15.9 million) according to Bleacher Report.

And arguably, the Juventus star has outshone the Tottenham man over the past year or so.

Tottenham eyeing McKennie, Ndombele swap deal

Fabio Paratici is keen to bring the 24-capped United States international to Spurs this summer according to Tuttosport.

The former Schalke man enjoyed a fine campaign with Juve last term, bagging five goals and two assists in 34 Serie A games.

During those outings, he averaged one tackle and 0.8 interceptions per game. The American made 22.2 passes on average and recorded a completion rate of 85.4%.

Not bad numbers considering the fact that he averaged just 49 minutes of action per match last season.

McKennie is a really bright talent. Ndombele’s struggles in North London means that moving him on this summer is probably the right move. But only if the finances are right for Tottenham of course.

And some kind of swap deal involving Juventus star McKennie seems to be like a very good outcome for all parties involved.

