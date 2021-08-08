Tottenham reportedly make first move to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham have now made contact with the agent of Fiorentina striker striker Dusan Vlahovic according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 7th, page 28).

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is clearly on the look-out for a top class striker this summer.

The future of Harry Kane remains unclear, but even if the 28-year-old stays in north London, Nuno could do with signing another elite striker.

And the Serbian hitman certainly fits into that category despite his tender years.

Tottenham contact Vlahovic agent

Corriere dello Sport claims that Spurs have contacted the 21-year-old’s agent Darko Ristic about the possibility of bringing his client to north London this summer.

The Serbian hitman would be a truly exceptional addition for Tottenham.

The 6ft 3in striker is a real talent. If Spurs sell Kane this summer, Vlahovic would have to be considered as one of the best options to replace him.

The Fiorentina ace is strong in the air and is as powerful as they come. His domineering stature defies his tender years.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games for Fiorentina last season. He really does seem to be like a superstar in the making.

Gazzeta dello Sport (print edition, July 15, page 15) claimed that Fiorentina want around £50 million for the young striker,

That sounds like a lot of money but considering his talent, it could be a steal for Tottenham in the end.

However, Kane’s future will have a huge bearing on Spurs’ potential move to sign the Fiorentina ace.

