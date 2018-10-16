Tottenham reportedly identify Joachim Andersen as Toby Alderweireld’s potential replacement

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be preparing for life without star centre-back Toby Alderweireld, after reportedly identifying a perfect potential replacement for the Belgium international.
According to Calcio Mercato, the north London club are keeping tabs on Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen after his impressive start to the new season, and a move could be on the cards in the coming transfer windows.
With Alderweireld’s future at Tottenham a doubt, it makes sense that Spurs are already eyeing a promising youngster capable of playing alongside Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez.
Barcelona are said to be preparing a January swoop for Alderweireld whose current deal expires at the end of the season, and with the Spanish giants growing thin in squad depth at the back, a move for the 29-year-old could be on the cards.
According to Mirror, Tottenham have the option of triggering a one-year extension on the defender’s contract, which would, in turn, activate a £25million release clause for the final two weeks of next summer’s transfer window.
However, both parties aren’t close to resolving the contract situation, and it seems Spurs are already looking at Andersen.
The 22-year-old Denmark international is currently rated £22million by Sampdoria chairman Massimo Ferrero, and Spurs can land their man if they meet the Serie A club’s asking price.
Andersen has gone on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian league, playing every minute of the current campaign after struggling in his debut season and making only seven league appearances.
With his confidence on the ball and defensive abilities, Tottenham could be landing a potential world beater for themselves should a move for the Dane get sealed.