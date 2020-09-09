Tottenham remain keen on Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham are interested in the Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Sevilla last year and he was quite impressive for them. He helped the Spanish outfit win the Europa League.





Reguilon has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United as well but it seems that Spurs are very serious about landing him.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Jose Mourinho is particularly keen on signing him and he has already phoned the player personally. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince him to move to London this summer.

Real Madrid cannot offer him regular football and therefore Los Blancos are likely to sanction a sale for the right price. Meanwhile, Chelsea ended up signing Ben Chilwell earlier and therefore Spurs could have the edge in the chase.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and move to Tottenham could be ideal.

The Londoners have Ben Davies as their first choice left-back but Reguilon would be an upgrade on the Welshman. Apart from being a reliable defender, Reguilon is good going forward as well. He would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack next season.