Tottenham and Manchester United linked with a move for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan centre back Milan Skriniar once again.

According to the Italian publication Leggo, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Slovakian defender as well.





Skriniar has managed to establish himself as a key player for the Italian club this season after his initial struggles under Antonio Conte.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A champions are willing to sell the 26-year-old this summer.

Apparently, Inter are going through a financial crisis right now and they could cash in on some of their key players in order to offset the losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SL View: Perfect addition at the back for both clubs

Skriniar was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham at the start of this season but he ended up staying at the Italian club.

The Slovakian has been one of the best centre-halves in European football this season and he would be a quality addition to the Manchester United and Tottenham back four.

Both clubs need to improve defensively during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they can snap up the 26-year-old in the coming months.

Manchester United would probably have an edge in the transfer chase because of their place in the Champions League next season.

Spurs have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and the likes of Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away from the London club at the end of this season.

The Londoners have had to rely on the likes of Eric Dier and Joe Rodon along with Toby Alderweireld. Skriniar would be an upgrade on all three defenders and the Londoners must do everything in their power to secure his services.

Rodon is a young player who needs time to develop and Alderweireld is past his park. Skriniar would be the ideal alternative.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils need a quality partner for Harry Maguire and Skriniar seems like a perfect fit in theory.

Read: Tottenham keen on Bundesliga duo this summer.