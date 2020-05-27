Tottenham remain keen on Loren Moron

Tottenham have been linked with the Real Betis forward earlier this summer.

It seems that they are not ready to abandon the chase just yet. As per La Razón, Jose Mourinho wants to sign the La Liga attacker.

Moron has scored 11 goals for Betis so far this season and he could prove to be a decent addition for the Londoners.

Spurs have done well to improve their creativity with the signings of Lo Celso and Bergwijn this summer but they need to add more goalscorers to their side.

Currently, Kane is the only reliable goalscorer at the club.

For a club wishing to challenge for the title and the Champions League, that is simply not enough.

Jose Mourinho will know the importance of adding more goals to his side and it will be interesting to see if Levy is willing to back his manager in the market this summer.

Loren Moron has a release clause of around €60m (£53m). Although the 26-year-old is not worth that fee, Spurs might have to break the bank to sign him.

Betis are under no pressure to sell and Spurs will have to turn their head with a sizeable bid. It will be interesting to see if Moron gets his move to Spurs in the coming months.