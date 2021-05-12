Tottenham remain keen on Jerome Boateng

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the German international defender Jerome Boateng.

The 32 year old centre back will be a free agent this summer and SportBild reporting that the London club have him on top of their wish list.





Spurs need to add some defensive depth in the summer and Boateng could prove to be a quality short term investment.

The German defender has won every trophy at the club level with Bayern Munich and he has won the World Cup with his country as well.

His winning experience and leadership could be priceless for the Tottenham dressing room next season.

Furthermore, he will be a free signing and therefore there is very little risk involved.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners can convince the German to move to England this summer.

The 76 cap German international failed to make his mark in the Premier League with Manchester City a decade ago and he will probably feel that he has some unfinished business in England.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to English football this summer and prove himself in the Premier League.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and Boateng could be a quality alternative to the Colombian if he decides to move on.

The German defender has been linked with a move to the MLS as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

