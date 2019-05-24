Tottenham ready to submit offer for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are ready to submit an offer for the Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
According to reports from Corriere dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), Spurs are in the hunt for the player and they are looking to submit a €50 million (£44m) offer.
It will be interesting to see if Roma accept the offer for their prized asset now.
Zaniolo is very highly rated in Italy and he has the tools to develop into a leading star. He has 6 goals and 2 assists for Roma this season.
The 19-year-old would be a superb addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the long run. If Spurs lose Eriksen this summer, they need a player like Zaniolo to take over.
The youngster will obviously need time to adapt to the league but he can replace the Danish star in future. The Roma player can play as a right-sided winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Londoners.
The report adds that Juventus are keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Apparently, Roma are looking to hold on to him and they have offered him a new deal.
However, the player has not signed a new contract because Roma have not met his financial demands yet.
Spurs can certainly provide him with a better package and the lure of the Premier League could be tempting as well.