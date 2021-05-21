Tottenham ready to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the right price

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to selling Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a fee of around £30 million this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Londoners spent around £15 million for the 25-year-old central midfielder and they are willing to cash in on him if somebody is willing to pay double of that amount.





The player has recently been linked with a move to Roma after Mourinho’s appointment.

Hojbjerg has been an excellent signing for the London club and it would be quite surprising if Daniel Levy decided to sanction his departure during the summer transfer window.

The Jose Mourinho signing has adapted to life at Tottenham seamlessly and he has been a key player for the Londoners so far. His ability to break up the play and recycle possession has helped Tottenham control games better.

The Premier League side do not have any other midfielder with his skill-set and selling him could prove to be a big mistake.

Hojbjerg is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available this summer and it will be interesting to see how his situation develops over the next few months.

Spurs are set to miss out on Champions League football once again and they could be forced to cash in on some of their players in order to fund their own transfer business this summer.

The Londoners might look to move on some of their fringe players but Hojbjerg should not one of them and his departure would be a huge surprise.

Read: Tottenham could make their move for Bundesliga duo.