Tottenham ready to move for Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham are looking to make a move for Wilfried Zaha this summer.
According to Mirror, the Crystal Palace star is on Mauricio Pochettino’s hit-list.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for the 26-year-old winger in the coming weeks.
Zaha is Palace’s best player and the Eagles will not want to sell for cheap. Spurs will have to smash their transfer record in order to land the winger.
It would be surprising to see the move happen unless there is a big sale at Tottenham. Eriksen has been linked with an exit and his departure could fund a big move like Zaha.
Pochettino is looking at the likes of Ndombele and Lo Celso to beef up his midfield options as well and there is no way he can afford all of these players without selling a key star.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and he would certainly improve Spurs’ attack. He will add pace, flair and goals to their attack.
The former Manchester United player might be keen on the move as well. He knows he can shine at the big club and he will look to make the step up now.