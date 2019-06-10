Blog Columns Site News Tottenham ready to make their move for Nathan Ake

10 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this summer.

The former Chelsea man has done well for Eddie Howe’s side since joining them and he has the quality to play for a bigger club.

According to The Sun, the Londoners are ready to submit a £40m bid for the defender.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Bournemouth. The Cherries are under no pressure to sell and they will demand a premium.

Ake has a lot of potential and he could develop into a top player under Mauricio Pochettino. It remains to be seen whether Spurs are willing to break the bank for him.

Furthermore, the Cherries paid £20m for him and they will want a significant profit.

As per the report, Chelsea are willing to bring him back to the club as well but the Blues have a transfer ban this summer.

Unless the ban is lifted/postponed, Tottenham are clear favourites to land the 24-year-old.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

