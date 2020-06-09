Tottenham ready to lure Raul Jimenez despite financial limitations

Tottenham are keen on signing the Wolves star Raul Jimenez this summer.

The 29-year-old is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and it is hardly a surprise that the top clubs want to bring him in.





Jimenez has been outstanding for Wolves ever since he joined the club.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is now looking to sign the player. Despite having a limited budget this summer, Spurs are willing to make an exception for Jimenez.

Apparently, Jose Mourinho is a massive admirer of the player.

As per Football Insider, they are prepared to splash out on the Mexican international.

Mourinho was expected to bring in bargains in the form of loan deals and free transfers this summer. If the Londoners manage to sign Jimenez, it would be a tremendous signing for them.

They need more depth in the goalscoring department but Jimenez would offer a lot more. The Wolves ace is not just a goalscorer.

He is a superb creator as well and he could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane next season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Wolves in the coming weeks. The Molineux outfit are under no pressure to sell and they will demand a premium for their star striker if they are forced to sell.

The 29-year-old has 16 goals and 9 assists to his name so far this season for Wolves.