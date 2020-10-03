Tottenham ready to focus on Milan Skriniar

Tottenham completed the loan signing of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica last night.

According to Standard, they are now set to make a fresh attempt to sign the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this weekend.





The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with the London club and it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho can sign him before the transfer window closes.

The report claims that Tottenham held talks with Inter Milan and they are now ready to test the Italian club’s resolve with a formal bid.

Apparently, the Slovakian is Jose Mourinho’s top defensive target and the likes of Rudiger, Demiral and Kim Min-Jae are alternative options.

Skriniar has the potential to develop into a world-class player and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham must do everything in their power to sign the player this summer.

They have had an impressive window so far and signing a quality defender would be the icing on the cake.

Skriniar could partner Sanchez at the back for years to come. Spurs have already sorted their full-back positions with the signing of Doherty and Reguilon. Signing the Inter Milan player could complete Mourinho’s squad.