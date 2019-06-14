Tottenham ready to break transfer record for Lo Celso and Ndombele

Tottenham are looking to break their transfer record in order to land Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Pochettino is keen on improving his midfield options and he has identified the two midfielders as his main targets.
The report claims that there is no agreement with their clubs so far and they will have to lower their asking price for the transfers to go through.
Lo Celso has an £88.9m release clause and Ndombele is rated at £71m.
It will be interesting to see if Betis and Lyon are willing to negotiate a lower fee in the coming weeks.
Spurs are prepared to smash their £42m club record fee they paid Ajax for Davinson Sanchez.
The Londoners made it to the Champions League final last season and they will be looking to challenge for the top honours once again this season.
Players like Lo Celso and Ndombele could take them to that next level.
Daniel Levy must do everything in his power to sign these players. Spurs did not sign a single player last year and the Spurs chief needs to make amends now.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
