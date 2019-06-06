Tottenham ready to bid for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are serious about signing Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by SportWitness), the London club are preparing a considerable offer (€45-50m) for the attacking midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Roma now.
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is looking for a new challenge and if he leaves, Pochettino will have to bring in another creator.
Zaniolo has shown that he has the potential to be the ideal successor. The technically gifted midfielder is excellent in the final third.
He is very good at dribbling and threading in balls in behind the opposition defence. The Roma midfielder has goals in his locker as well.
Furthermore, his ability to press and intercept balls fits in perfectly with Pochettino’s philosophy.
The 19-year-old picked up 6 goals and 2 assists in 24 starts for Roma this past season. He can play as the number ten and a right-sided winger.
Pochettino could certainly help him develop and unlock his tremendous potential.
Tottenham must replace Eriksen intelligently as they cannot afford to splash out on readymade stars. Zaniolo’s signing would make a lot of sense. The youngster would be a solid long term investment.