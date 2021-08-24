Tottenham pushing to sign Nahitan Nandez before window closes

Cagliari midfielder Nathan Nandez continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pressing to sign him.

Leeds United have been tipped to sign Nandez in recent months, and Tuttomercatoweb claims that the player’s future could be in England.

Tottenham are currently working to find an agreement with Cagliari, and the deal could go down to the wire.

It would be fair to assume that Sours have the financial resources to pull off the signing judging by their transfer links to date.

The Premier League club need more quality in midfield, and Nandez could prove to be a useful addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

The Uruguayan international can play several midfield roles but is best known for his hard-working nature.

Nandez has already shown his quality in Serie A, and a move to the Premier League is the next logical step in his career.

He would be an extremely useful acquisition for Spurs, providing additional tenacity in the middle of the park alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Spurs in recent weeks, and Nandez could be an ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

