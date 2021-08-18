Tottenham press on with move to sign Nahitan Nandez

Tottenham are proceeding in their negotiations to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperately keen to bolster his central midfield ranks at Spurs before the transfer window slams shut.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported a couple of days ago that Fabio Paratici wants to bring the Uruguay international to North London this summer.

And it now seems as though the North London outfit are pressing ahead with their interest in Nandez.

Tottenham proceeding with Nandez talks

Di Marzio reckons that Spurs on pushing on with discussions with Cagliari to sign the all-action 25-year-old.

The pocket-sized midfielder would be a super addition for Tottenham. He is perfectly suited to the robust and intense nature of Premier League football.

Soccer Souls describe the tenacious midfielder as ‘outstanding’.

Nandez averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.3 dribbles and 1.5 clearances in 32 Serie A appearances last season. He made 30.9 passes per game on average during those outings and recorded a completion rate of 77.7%.

He could be available for as little as £21 million this summer (Corriere dello Sport, Print edition, May 15th, page 19). That would actually represent great value for Spurs.

Nandez’s move to Inter Milan has allegedly collapsed (Sport Mediaset). So the door seems to be wide open for Tottenham.

And if Nuno is going to spend £21 million on a central midfielder, he could do a lot worse than Nandez.

