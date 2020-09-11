Tottenham preparing offer for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik for a while now.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are now preparing to make an offer for the 26-year-old striker.





Milik is not a regular starter for Napoli and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can provide him with such assurances.

Harry Kane is the undisputed starter at Tottenham and Jose Mourinho will have to tweak his system in order to accommodate both strikers.

There is no doubt that Tottenham need to sign another quality striker this summer and Milik seems like a perfect fit on paper.

Last season, the Londoners struggled to score goals when Harry Kane was injured and signing someone like Milik would solve that problem for them next season.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal for the player in the coming weeks now. Apparently, the player is valued at £32m this summer.

The 26-year-old managed to score 14 goals for the Italian side last season despite not being a regular starter.