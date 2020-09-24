Tottenham preparing first offer for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer and it seems that the Premier League club are now preparing an offer for the Slovakian.

The 25-year-old would be a superb replacement for Vertonghen at the London club and Mourinho will be hoping to get him in before the window closes.





Skriniar is regarded as one of the best young defenders around Europe and he has the tools to develop into a world-class player. With the right coaching and regular football, he could prove to be an outstanding investment for Spurs.

As per FCInterNews, Steve Hitchen and Frank Trimboli are working on the first official offer for the player which could be around €45-50m.

However, Inter are demanding €60m for the centre back and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince them to lower the asking price.

Tottenham have done well to plug the gaps in their squad this summer and a quality centre back could be the final missing piece of the jigsaw.

Doherty, Alderweireld, Skriniar and Reguilon could be a fantastic defensive unit for Mourinho next season and Levy must do everything in his power to sign the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.