Tottenham preparing ambitious move for Frenkie De Jong

Tottenham are interested in signing the Ajax midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.
According to Daily Express, the London club are prepared to spend big on the player and they have already contacted de Jong’s agent.
The midfielder has been a target for French champions PSG as well and Spurs have informed his agent, Ali Dursun, that they will match PSG’s offer for the 21-year-old Dutch international.
It seems that Mauricio Pochettino is quite determined to land the deep-lying playmaker. He is set to lose Mousa Dembele this month and de Jong would be a fantastic replacement.
The Ajax midfielder is a world-class talent and he would improve Tottenham a lot. Alongside Eriksen and Winks, he could form one of the best triumvirates in the country.
The report from Express adds that Ajax are ready to sell their prized asset to the highest bidder. It seems that Daniel Levy will have to break Tottenham’s transfer record in order to land the player.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. A move in January seems highly unlikely as Ajax are still fighting for trophies in various competitions and they might not want to weaken the squad now.
PSG are one of the financial heavyweights in European football right now and beating them to de Jong would be quite a remarkable coup for Spurs and Levy if they manage to pull it off.