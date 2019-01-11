Tottenham preparing a move for PSG’s Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are interested in signing the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January.
According to Sport, the Premier League outfit are looking to bring him in and they are prepared to pay a sum of £9 million for his services.
The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and therefore PSG might look to cash in on him in January.
Rabiot has been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona as well but the Spanish outfit have not closed the deal yet.
Spurs are looking to take advantage of that and secure the player now.
The report adds that Tottenham are prepared to offer Rabiot a five-year contract.
The Frenchman should prove to be an excellent signing for most Premier League teams. If Pochettino manages to pull it off, it will be a massive bargain.
Rabiot could be the long term replacement for Dembele. The Belgian is expected to leave the club soon.
The 23-year-old is a world class talent and Pochettino could turn him into a superstar in future.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can convince PSG and the player now.