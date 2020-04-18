Tottenham prepared to pay €20m for Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham are very interested in signing Vedat Muriqi this summer.
As per Sabah (translated by Sportwitness), they are serious about the Kosovo international and they are prepared to pay €20m for him.
Lazio are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where Muriqi ends up.
One advantage for Spurs is that the report claims Lazio will not be able to match the Londoners financially.
Muriqi has done well in the Turkish league and he is a proven goalscorer. Spurs could use someone like that in their side. Muriqi has 15 goals and 6 assists to his name this season.
They are overly reliant on Kane for goals and Muriqi could fill the England star’s void when he is injured. Also, he could partner Kane in attack depending on the opposition.
His arrival would give Mourinho some much needed depth in attack.
The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have world class attackers at their disposal and Spurs will have to improve on that front if they want to push for the title next season.
It will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce are willing to come to an agreement. Apparently, the Turkish outfit want €25m for their star player.
It seems like a reasonable price for someone who is a star in the Turkish league.