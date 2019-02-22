Tottenham prepared to invest in Joachim Andersen

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen for a while.
Apparently, Pochettino is looking at the Danish centre back as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld.
Latest reports from Calciomercato (translated by SportWitness) claim that the Sampdoria chief flew into London for talks with Tottenham regarding Andersen earlier and the Premier League side are now prepared to invest in the player.
Andersen is very highly rated around Europe and Tottenham will have to act quickly if they want to secure his services. They won’t be the only club interested in the 22-year-old at the end of this season.
As per the aforementioned report, Spurs are ready to pay €25m for the highly talented centre back.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Italian club soon.
Pochettino needs to sign a centre back this summer. Alderweireld’s clause allows a club to sign him on a bargain at the end of the season and Spurs cannot plan for the next season with that kind of uncertainty.
At this moment, Alderweireld’s departure looks like a formality.
The Londoners have ample defensive talent at their disposal and if they manage to land Andersen, they should be able to cope with the Belgian’s loss next season.