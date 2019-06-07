Tottenham prepare offer for Joachim Andersen

Tottenham are looking to sign the Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen this summer.
According to reports from Italy (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners have already prepared their first offer for the player.
The 23-year-old has done well in Serie A for a while now and he could prove to be a good addition to Pochettino’s side.
The Londoners could use a centre back this summer especially with Alderweireld’s future uncertain. The Belgian could leave the club and Spurs won’t be able to stop him because of a release clause.
Andersen is one of the most talented young defenders in Serie A right now and Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential if the transfer goes through.
Although he is not ready to fill Alderweireld’s void just yet, he has the talent to succeed the Belgian in the long run.
Andersen could form a quality partnership with Sanchez at the heart of Tottenham’s defence for years to come.
The 23-year-old is valued at around €40m and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to agree on a deal.
The report doesn’t disclose the amount of Tottenham’s potential bid but they will have to bid close to the Italian club’s valuation if they want to secure his services.
