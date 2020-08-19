Tottenham plotting surprise move for Rhian Brewster

Tottenham are plotting a surprise loan move for the Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster this summer.

The 20 year old was on loan at Swansea City last season and he managed to score 11 goals for them.





It is no surprise that Tottenham are looking to bring in a backup option to Harry Kane.

However, their interest (via Football Insider) in Brewster is a bit of a surprise.

The Liverpool youngster needs to join a club where he can play week in week out and a backup role at Tottenham is not ideal for him at all.

Furthermore, if he was satisfied with the backup role he could get that at Liverpool. A move to Tottenham does not make sense at all.

It will be interesting to see where Brewster ends up this summer. He is highly rated at Liverpool and regular football will be the key to his development next season.

There is no doubt that Brewster has the talent to make it at Liverpool but he needs to continue his development with another loan spell.

A player of his calibre cannot afford to waste a season on the bench. Also, a loan move to Tottenham would not benefit Liverpool either.

It would be highly unlikely if the Reds sanctioned such a move for the highly rated youngster in the coming months.