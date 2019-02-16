Tottenham plotting summer move for Joachim Andersen

Tottenham are interested in signing the Denmark international Joachim Andersen at the end of this season.
According to II Secalo XIX in Italy (translated by SportWitness), the Premier League side are very interested in the centre back and they have held talks for him as well.
Apparently, Sampdoria’s director Antonio Romei was in London earlier to discuss a possible takeover and he met with the Spurs officials as well.
The Londoners were looking to secure an ‘agreement in principle’ for the highly talented defender.
As per the report, Sampdoria are willing to sell the player for a fee of around €25m.
Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to make the move happen. However, they are not the only club after Andersen. Juventus and Inter Milan might decide to match Sampdoria’s asking price as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Spurs are in need of a centre back and they will be desperate to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.
The Londoners are expected to lose Toby Alderweireld at the end of this season. The Belgian is free to leave the club for a set fee of £25m because of a clause in his contract.
For a player of his calibre, that is a massive bargain and somebody will surely snap him up when the release clause comes into effect this summer.