Tottenham players want Mourinho to sign Adama Traore

Tottenham picked up a late win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
Adama Traore managed to impress for Wolves and the Spurs players are now urging Jose Mourinho to sign the winger.
According to Daily Mail, Tottenham players have begged Mourinho to sign the 23-year-old, who was the best player on the pitch.
Traore has had a mixed spell at Wolves so far and he has not lived up to the expectations consistently. A good offer from Spurs might just convince Wolves to let go of the speedster in January.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the window opens next month.
Tottenham could definitely use another attacker and Traore would bring pace and flair to the side. The former Barcelona player has always had the talent to make it at the top but his end product and decision making often lets him down.
If Mourinho can improve that side of his game, Spurs would have a star on their hands.
Traore might be keen on making the step up as well if Spurs come in for him. It would be a move that suits all parties.