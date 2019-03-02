Tottenham players fear Harry Kane’s exit next summer

Tottenham players fear that Harry Kane could leave the club if they fail to win a trophy next season.
According to The Telegraph, Kane was “devastated” and angry after the Chelsea defeat because it has more or less cost them their shot at the title.
Liverpool and Manchester City are too far ahead of the Londoners now.
Kane is desperate to win a trophy with Tottenham and admitted it last year as well.
In June last year, he said: “The main thing is a trophy. It’s been about four years now that I’ve been playing at this level and we’re yet to win a trophy.”
Spurs have come close on occasions but they have never quite managed to cross the final hurdle. They crumbled in the later stages when Leicester City won the title.
They could have made it to the Carabao Cup final this year.
It will be interesting to see how they perform in the Champions League. They have a good lead over Dortmund from the first leg of the knockout stages and they should be able to make it to the Quarter finals of the competitions.
Kane leaving would be a massive blow to Tottenham’s aspirations and Levy will be desperate to hold on.
However, if Spurs fail to land a trophy soon, the club might be powerless to stop him from leaving.
Kane will be 27 by the end of next season and he will have several top clubs lining up for his services if he wants to leave.