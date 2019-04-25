Tottenham or Arsenal should ditch plans to sign overpriced Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha tormented Arsenal in Crystal Palace’s latest 3-2 victory in the Premier League, and his performance has once again sparked rumours of a potential exit away from Selhurst Park this summer.
The 26-year-old is the heartbeat of the Palace side, and his overall contribution goes beyond the nine goals and three assists in the Premier League. He brings a lot more to the side.
Earlier this month, Palace boss Roy Hodgson had made clear his (or the club) stance on Zaha regarding a potential summer exit. The message was clear – every player has a price, and the club would listen to an offer if it matches their valuation.
And what is Palace’s valuation on Zaha? According to reports from the Daily Star, it is in the north of £75m.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are frequently linked with a move for Zaha, but apart from the Red Devils (and even they would baulk at the idea) the other two simply have no chance of pulling the deal off unless Palace lower their asking price.
And while the London outfit have no inclination of doing it (why would they?) in the summer, it makes no sense for both Arsenal or Spurs to keep themselves busy on a wild goose chase. Zaha is a quality player, but at that price, there are better options elsewhere.