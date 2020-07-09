Tottenham open talks to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Everton keen

Tottenham are keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Londoners are in pole position to sign the player who is a target for Ajax and Everton as well.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Spurs have already opened preliminary talks with the player’s camp regarding a summer move. The report adds that £20m might be enough to sign him.

Hojbjerg will be a free agent next summer and the Saints will be forced to cash in on the player this summer. They cannot afford to lose him for free next year.

Tottenham need to add depth to their midfield and Hojbjerg would be a superb addition. He is well settled in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact.

Hojbjerg is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession. He could be the ideal partner for someone like Ndombele.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can beat the likes of Everton to his signing. They are certainly a more attractive project than Ajax or Everton right now.

The player could be tempted to work with a proven winner like Jose Mourinho. It remains to be seen if the Londoners submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks now.