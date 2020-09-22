Tottenham open talks to sign Arkadiusz Milik this summer

Tottenham are thought to be pressing ahead with their move for the Napoli striker Akadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Napoli and it will be interesting to see if the London club can agree on a deal to bring him to the Premier League.





According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Premier League side were looking to sign Milik next summer as a free agent but the London club have now entered into talks with Napoli hoping to sign the player this summer.

It is hardly a surprise that the Premier League club want to bring in another striker before the window closes. They are heavily reliant on Harry Kane for goals and they need someone to share the goalscoring burden with the England international.

Milik is a pre proven goal scorer and he managed to score 14 goals for the Italian side despite not starting for them regularly last season.

He could be the ideal alternative to Harry Kane during injuries. Furthermore, the 26-year-old could partner the England international in the attack as well depending upon the tactics and the opposition.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee for the player before the window closes.