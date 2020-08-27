Tottenham officials met with Roma for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing their Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club sent officials to meet with the Roma hierarchy regarding a transfer. However, the Italian giants have turned down the approach.





Tottenham were prepared to submit a bid for the playmaker.

Zaniolo is rated very highly at Roma and the Italian club are not keen on selling him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to return for the player next year. Zaniolo could be the ideal replacement for Christian Eriksen. Tottenham are yet to replace him with a specialist playmaker.

Zaniolo seems like a world-class talent and it is no surprise that Jose Mourinho wants to sign him for Tottenham. The Portuguese manager could help him develop and fulfil his potential in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Tottenham have a more ambitious project and Zaniolo might have a better chance of winning trophies at the London club.

The 21-year-old is all set to stay at Roma this coming season and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Serie A. Another impressive season under his belt would certainly lure his suitors back to the negotiating table next summer.