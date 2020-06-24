Tottenham offered the chance to sign Patrik Schick

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the AS Roma striker Patrik Schick.

The player is on loan at RB Leipzig and he has had a good season with the German side.





Schick has managed to score 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga starts so far and he could be the ideal back up option to Harry Kane.

As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), former Spurs employee Franco Baldini has offered the Londoners the chance to sign the player this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.

The report also adds that Everton and Newcastle are keen on the striker.

Schick needs to join a club where he can play regularly and it remains to be seen where he ends up. A move to Everton or Newcastle could be ideal for him.

That said, Spurs are a better team with a world-class manager and more ambition right now. If they come calling with a good offer, the striker could be tempted.

Also, Baldini is charged with arranging the player’s transfer and his relationship with Spurs could help the Londoners sign the player.

Schick would cost around €25m this summer.