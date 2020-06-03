Tottenham offered the chance to sign Matias Vecino

Tottenham have been offered the chance to snap up Matias Vecino this summer.

The player has been linked with Spurs, Everton and Arsenal in the recent weeks.

As per Daily Star, the 28-year-old midfielder is on the market now and he could be signed for a fee of around £18m.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Both Spurs and Everton could use a reliable central midfielder and they have the finances to sign Vecino as well.

As per the reports, intermediaries have already contact Spurs to gauge their interest in the player. The Londoners are currently pondering whether they should make a bid for Vecino.

Apparently, Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player and he wants to add some steel to his midfield. Eric Dier is likely to be used as a defender next season and Spurs need to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Vecino will certainly be tempted if Spurs come calling. It would be a great challenge for him.

He has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan and the chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League will be tempting for him.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.