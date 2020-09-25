Tottenham negotiating the transfer of Milan Skriniar

Tottenham are keen on completing the signing of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan before the transfer window closes.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Premier League club are negotiating the 25-year-old’s signing and the discussions are advanced now.





Yesterday we reported that Tottenham officials are in Italy to sort out the defender’s move to the London club and it seems that the situation is progressing.

Mourinho needs a quality centre back to replace Jan Vertonghen and Skriniar would be ideal for his team.

The 25-year-old has the talent to develop into one of the best defenders in the world and regular game time in the Premier League would certainly help him achieve his potential.

The Slovakian defender is valued at €60 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay the asking price.

Daniel Levy will be hoping to negotiate with the Italian giants and lower the fee in the coming weeks.

Spurs have already spent a lot on Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Bale and Doherty. Affording Skriniar could be a problem for them if Inter refuse to sell the player for a reasonable fee.

The Italian club could look to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke as Skriniar’s replacement if the 25-year-old moves to Spurs.