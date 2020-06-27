Tottenham negotiating the transfer of Marcus Edwards

Tottenham are keen on re-signing Marcus Edwards this summer.

The 21-year-old joined Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2019 after loan spells with Norwich and Excelsior. He failed to establish himself as a first-teamer at Tottenham and left the club without making his senior debut.





However, his move to Portugal has worked out very well so far. Edwards has picked up 7 goals and 8 assists this season. Tottenham are now keen on bringing him back. Mourinho could use some depth in the wide areas and Edwards has the potential to be a key player for him.

The likes of Lamela have been inconsistent and injury-prone for a while now and Spurs must look to upgrade on their fringe players this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Vitoria for the winger. As per Todofichajes, both clubs are currently in talks regarding the winger’s transfer and a deal could be closed for €18m (£16m).

Edwards is only 21 with a big future ahead of him. The reported fee could look like a bargain in a year or two. Also, he will have a high resale value.

The transfer would make a lot of sense for both parties and Spurs should look to get it done as soon as possible.