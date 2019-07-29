Tottenham negotiating the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham remain in talks to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.
According to Onda Cero, the two clubs have resumed negotiations for the attacking midfielder and the Spanish outfit are ready to sell for €65m.
🎙️ @carlos_hidalgo2 : “Hay negociaciones con el Tottenham por Lo Celso. Es la gran operación de la historia del Betis. El club quiere venderle por un precio que ronde los 65 millones de euros”.
📻 https://t.co/s489cWSIoc pic.twitter.com/pWjLp1LMkp
— El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 28, 2019
Spurs have been linked with Lo Celso all summer and it will be interesting to see if they can pull this off.
The 23-year-old was in fine form last season and he managed to score 16 goals for Betis.
He would be a solid addition to Pochettino’s midfield next season. Lo Celso will add creativity and goals to the side.
Also, he can play multiple positions that is a huge bonus.
Pochettino needs to improve his attack in order to bridge the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City. Someone like Le Celso would certainly help.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. The two clubs should look to find an agreement soon.
Lo Celso is reportedly keen to play in the Premier League and Betis are better off granting him his wish.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news.
— Rich (@clevvercloggs) July 28, 2019
Pay the ting
— ⚪️ (@TanguyTuesdays) July 28, 2019
Lets get this done Levy.
Ndombele,Lo Celso,Alli,Winks,Sissoko….what a midfield.
Kane,Dybala,Son,Moura
What a choice of forwards
Only just over week to go.
May get exciting!
But…..we’ve been here before…haven’t we….🤔#THFC #Spurs #Tottenham
— Wear The Rose (@SportTalkView) July 28, 2019
If we don’t complete this deal it’ll be a bad window imo. We also have half a defence now, can’t help but think we’re regret selling Trippier
— Tom Johnson (@TomJohnnson) July 28, 2019
Levy loves a Late night negotiation
— Fatigued Teacher (@helenandallan) July 28, 2019