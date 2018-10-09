Tottenham need to smash transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele during the summer transfer window.
Last week, French publication L’Equipe claimed that Mauricio Pochettino has a strong admiration for the Lyon midfielder and that he wants him at the club in January.
Ndombele joined Lyon on loan last season and made 54 appearances to convince the French giants to secure him on a permanent deal.
It won’t be easy to strike a deal for him, especially with other heavyweight Premier League rivals including Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, vying for his signature, but Pochettino is a keen admirer of his talent.
There is a feeling among the Spurs camp that he could be a long-term successor of Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele who will become a free agent at the end of the season.
According to reports from the Daily Star, potential clubs interested in him will have to spend big money as the French club have put a £70million valuation on the player for the January transfer window.
Spurs previously broke their transfer record last August with the £42million signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, and they will be required to smash their transfer record again if they are serious about signing Ndombele.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated midfielder and Spurs must do everything to sign him. Obviously, Daniel Levy won’t sanction £70 million for a young midfielder, but the north London club should not hesitate to spend big if needed.
After a frustrating transfer window, Spurs need to make a statement, and signing Ndombele on a big money deal is just one way of silencing the critics.