Tottenham need to sign six players in the summer – Report

The upcoming summer transfer window is going to be very crucial for Tottenham Hotspur.

After the shock Europa League exit this week, Tottenham’s season now rests on where they finish in the Premier League.





If they miss out on top-four yet again, Daniel Levy is likely to sack Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have been badly hit financially by the pandemic, and the cost of sacking Mourinho, who has two years left on his contract, worth up to £15 million a season, will be very expensive.

According to reports from The Times, Spurs predict that their losses may exceed £200 million before June. At the same time, Spurs need to invest heavily in the squad, and backing Mourinho could be equally expensive.

The report claims that Spurs need at least six players – two full-backs, a centre back, a holding midfielder, a creative player and a back-up striker in the summer.

However, it is not clear where the money would come from.

SL View

Spurs are expected to offload a few players in the summer, but if they fail to secure the Champions League spot for next season, it is looking really difficult for them to go out in the market and spend big money on players they want.

There are also suggestions that top players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min could leave the club in the summer, as they may not want to around for another year in the Europa League.

They are bankable assets and Spurs would easily get £200-250m from their transfers. However, selling Kane to fund a rebuild is not an option for Spurs, which could complicate their transfer plans in the summer.

In other news, Harry Kane has urged the team to bounce back ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park.