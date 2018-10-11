Tottenham need to sign Ramsey to solve Pochettino’s major problem

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has a problem in the midfield that needs to be solved before it’s too late – Mousa Dembele is out of contract next summer, Eric Dier has struggled for consistency and Harry Winks has struggled for playing time due to injury problems. Pochettino needs a stellar central midfielder but money is tight due to the new stadium build, so who can he go for?
Calciomercato linked Tottenham with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, but the North London outfit will have stiff competition for his signature – Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all said to be interested in the Welsh international. Ramsey is out of contract next summer and is no closer to agreeing a new deal, opening the door to an Arsenal exit either in January or June.
The Gunners could cash in on Ramsey if they’re resigned to losing him at the end of his contract, but Tottenham would likely prefer the opportunity to offer a pre-contract deal to be able to sign him for nothing. The 27-year-old is highly industrious and has a great eye for goal, while also being a creative midfielder who can tear defences apart with his off-the-ball movement. He’s a direct replacement for Dembele, but he could be a good option nevertheless.
Stats from Transfermarkt.