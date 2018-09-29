Tottenham nearing new deal for Alli, breakthrough made in negotiations

According to the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur are nearing a new deal for Dele Alli after a breakthrough in negotiations was made. Both camps are reportedly confident of agreeing a contract extension that will see Alli stay at White Hart Lane past 2022.
The 22-year-old has been a terrific servant in his three years at Spurs and looks to have a bright future under Mauricio Pochettino. He joined the club from MK Dons in 2015 and has gone on to make 152 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 89 goals.
Alli has been a regular under Pochettino ever since he made the switch to Tottenham, but his form has dipped this campaign. After playing his part for England to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the midfielder has been inconsistent at club level.
He’s not the only underperformer in the side, but Spurs will be desperate to get the best from Alli this season. Pochettino’s men have lost two of their last three league games and face a battle to stay in the top-four. Tottenham failed to strengthen their squad with one permanent signing in the summer, so it’s imperative they keen their best existing players.
Stats from Transfermarkt.