Tottenham named as a potential suitor for Merih Demiral

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been linked with a move away from Italy this summer and the likes of Everton and Tottenham have been named as potential destinations.

According to TuttoJuve, the two Premier League clubs are the main contenders to sign the 23-year-old centre back.





Demiral has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Juventus due to niggling injuries this season.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian giants are willing to sanction his departure in the summer.

The Turkish defender is highly rated at the Italian club and he has a massive future ahead of him. Selling him now could prove to be a mistake for Juventus. He could form a long-term partnership at the back alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

There is no doubt that the likes of Spurs and Everton could use a quality centre back next season and their interest in Demiral is certainly understandable given his talent and potential.

Spurs need to upgrade on Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld is past his peak. Meanwhile, Everton need a quality defender because of Yerry Mina’s injury issues.

If the Italian club can offer Demiral regular first-team football next season, he will have no reason to leave the club. It remains to be seen whether Juventus can provide him with such assurances.

Meanwhile, the likes of Spurs and Everton are yet to submit concrete offers for the centre back and it will be interesting to see if that changes in the coming weeks.

