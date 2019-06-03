Tottenham must pay up for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
The Argentine has done well in La Liga this past season and Daily Mirror believe that he is keen to join Pochettino’s side next season.
The Londoners could certainly use an attacking midfielder like him and it would transform their attack.
Spurs lost out to Liverpool in the Champions League final last week and the game showed their lack of creativity in the final third.
Eriksen is their only creative link and Pochettino must look to add more goals and creativity to his side.
The Londoners struggled in the final third against the Reds and someone like Lo Celso could have made a massive difference.
The former PSG man scored 16 goals for Betis this past season. He also created six goals for his teammates.
Tottenham recently had a £53million bid rejected for the player because he is rated at £60million by the La Liga side.
The Premier League side have the finances to bring him in this summer and Levy must back Pochettino in the market.
Spurs need to do everything in their power to bring Lo Celso to England next season.