Tottenham must look to sign Isco

Tottenham should make a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Isco.
The Spaniard is thought to be unsettled at Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away.
Pochettino could use an elite creator like him and he would transform Tottenham’s attack. He would share the creative burden with Eriksen and allow Spurs to operate in multiple formations.
Isco has the talent to transform Spurs into real title contenders as well. The mercurial Spaniard is a special player who can win games on his own and he will improve others around him.
The 26 year old has the versatility to operate as the number ten, a central midfielder or as a wide playmaker.
Furthermore, someone like Pochettino would bring out the best in him as well. The move makes sense for all parties.
Isco’s style of play suits the Premier League as well and he could be a major hit in England. It will be interesting to see whether Los Blancos sanction a move for him.
The Spaniard could be sold in order to raise funds at the end of this season and Spurs must take full advantage of that.
Real Madrid are looking for a squad overhaul at the end of this season.
Pochettino could pull off a masterstroke if he lands the former World Cup winner anytime soon.