Tottenham must join £22m West Ham target Maxi Gomez

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez could be available for £22 million in the summer, provided the La Liga outfit gets relegated.
The 22-year-old has a £42 million release clause in his contract, but Celta will sell him at almost half of the price if they drop down to the second tier of Spanish football. If such an opportunity arrives, Tottenham cannot afford to miss out on the Uruguayan striker.
West Ham are reportedly keen on signing him, but Spurs should join the race as well. Finding a solid back-up striker has been a long term problem for Mauricio Pochettino. The club spent big on players like Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen, but they have not been able to justify their price tag.
Pochettino will require a quality striker who can play as a second fiddle to Harry Kane, and also can lead the line in the English striker’s absence. And Gomez would be a very good signing for them if he is available for just £22 million.
He is physically strong, very good in the air, and is a fantastic finisher as well. He would provide the Argentine with a much-needed option, and would definitely add quality to the ranks.
It all depends on whether Celta will actually get relegated. Otherwise, it is hard to see Spurs paying over £40 million for him. Gomez has all the potential to become a top class striker, and he could take his game to the next level at a bigger club like Tottenham.