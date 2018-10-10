Tottenham must do everything to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.
According to Daily Mirror, the Frenchman is a priority target for the Premier League side in January.
Ndombele is one of Lyon’s best players and it would be surprising to see him leave halfway through the season.
The 21-year-old is one of the best young box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now and if he was made available, Spurs won’t be the only ones after him.
It is true that Pochettino needs to add to his central midfield but signing a player like Ndombele in January will be very tough.
Lyon aren’t easy to negotiate with and Spurs do not have the resources to pay over the odds for a player who is already valued at around £55m.
Tottenham have struggled in midfield this season and Ndombele’s arrival will add much-needed presence and drive to their play. Mousa Dembele was excellent at driving the team forward but the Belgian is regressing and Pochettino needs an alternative.
Ndombele would be a sensational signing if Spurs manage to pull it off. The Londoners are not far off City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Someone like Ndombele might just catapult them into the title race.
It would be a masterstroke from Pochettino if he manages to convince Levy to break the bank for the Frenchman. Spurs did not sign a single player in the summer and it is about time they backed the manager.